'Everybody wants the best for this shirt and this nation. We'll put it all on the line for it'

CONFIRMATION OF PROMOTION to League A of the Uefa Women’s Nations League arrives midway through Caitlin Hayes’ post-match interview in Albania.

After making it four wins from four, the Republic of Ireland had been waiting for the Northern Ireland and Hungary game to finish in a draw to consolidate their status as Group B1 winners with two games to spare.

“Yessss,” Hayes beams when she’s told the result, having thankfully found shelter indoors amidst miserable conditions in Shkodër.

And on with the questions.

What does it mean to know Ireland will be playing against the top European nations and guaranteed a Euro 2025 play-off spot?

Advertisement

“Well hopefully we don’t get an escapade like today, playing in Group A,” the new defensive recruit laughs.

“But yeah, it’s where this team deserves to be, we deserve to be in that Group A, we’ve worked hard for it and I can’t think of a better place for Ireland to be than in Group A and to compete with the best. We are the best and we’ll prove that on the stages we’re lucky enough to play on when those draws happen.”

The English-born Celtic star has really impressed since making her debut against Northern Ireland in September, playing every minute in her four caps to date and getting her name on the scoresheet. Was this on her mind when she declared?

“No. I was declaring for a long time that I was Irish and I was very adamant that it was one day going to be a part of my future. I know I don’t have the accent but I have the heart for this shirt, I have the heart of the nation and playing at Celtic it’s only something that grows. I’m just honoured and privileged to be a part of it, and long may it continue.

Hayes, 28, has an interesting perspective, to say the least. Having played no part in the Vera Pauw era or the highs of World Cup qualification, she has a fresh viewpoint when it comes to assessing Ireland’s standing in the game.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Hayes after scoring her first international goal against Hungary. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“I can’t really talk about the past because I wasn’t a part of it. Wherever this team wants to go, they can go. It’s great to be around new mindsets and mindsets that are aiming to get as high as they can go.

“There is no team that this team would fear. Obviously respect all but fear none. I see that. Even in Group A there is not a team that we would take a step back against. That is a great mentality to have and it’s a great team to be a part of. We work hard for each other and ultimately we know what the shirt is worth, and we’ll put it all on the line for it.

“We trust the processes of the coaches, we’ve got a good coaching staff right now. They work together and it shows on the field. Obviously myself being new, there’s a lot to learn, there’s a lot take in, there’s a lot to understand for the players that are new and I think that only gets better with time, getting out those growing pains over a time of transition, a time of growth. It’s just an exciting time to support Ireland and an exciting time to be part of it.”

While reluctant to fully delve into the work-ons needed and improvements required as the focus moves towards the upper echelons, Hayes will happily focus on the positives.

“I think the strengths are obviously, number one, mentality, you saw that today. It didn’t waver in the hard times and I think ultimately everybody works together. Everybody wants the best for the shirt and everybody is just willing to put it all on the line. It’s not even the players, it’s the players in the stands, it’s the coaching staff, it’s the staff, it’s everybody.

“Everybody works together, everybody wants the best for this shirt and for this nation. Ultimately that’s a very exciting thing to be a part of and it’s humbling to be selected to be part of that team.”

The dream continues. She hardly has time to catch a breath between the whirlwind nature of it all, but Caitlin Hayes is thoroughly enjoying her Ireland experience thus far.

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself to see if it’s real, and I know that’s what you should expect to say in these circumstances but I genuinely mean it,” she concludes.

“I have to pinch myself and look down at the badge sometimes and think that I’ve finally done it. It’s a huge honour and like I said, long may it continue. It’s a great bunch of girls, a great staff and I just feel privileged to be part of it and to learn from ultimately all of them, and become a better player but also a better person because of it.”