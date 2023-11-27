'Keep being dominant': The message Ireland and Celtic's Caitlin Hayes lives by

‘KEEP BEING DOMINANT’ is scribbled across a label on the back of Caitlin Hayes’ phone.

It’s something the Republic of Ireland and Celtic defender lives by.

“That was given to me by my coach at United when I was 16 before an FA Cup final against Arsenal, and I’ve kept it there ever since,” she explains to The 42.

“Whenever I waver or need something to look to, I look at that and I’m like, ‘Right, okay. You do you.’”

Hayes can’t remember the coach’s surname, but she carries Emma’s message with her on the daily.

It’s something she surely looked to back in September when she was called up to the Ireland squad for the first time.

The English-born centre-half has made a huge impact since her arrival, playing every minute in her four caps to date and getting her name on the scoresheet as Ireland secured promotion from League B of the Uefa Nations League.

Amongst the Christmas decorations at the team’s Castleknock Hotel base ahead of their upcoming double-header against Hungary and Northern Ireland, it feels like the perfect time for reflection on 2023 as a whole.

Hayes watched the World Cup and that fateful play-off against Scotland from the outside – she was in the crowd at Hampden Park — but has played a key role in the journey in recent months.

“From September onwards, I’ve had slight imposter syndrome that I’m in with this group. I feel like the dork in front of the cool kids! I’m just thankful to be here and to have the opportunity.

“Still settling, I would say. I think I’m still begging Louise [Quinn] and Diane [Caldwell] to put me under their wing! Thankfully I’ve got a fair few minutes and we’ll touch wood that that continues, but I still feel new. I don’t know at what point that wears off, no matter the amount of minutes or scoring a goal or being your third camp, I would like to know when that goes.

“It’s a massive whirlwind, but I get time off at Christmas and that’ll be my time to unwind and reflect. I’ll probably need the whole of next year to reflect on this last couple of months of being within this squad. Long may it continue.”

Hayes is fresh off a “mental” 13-0 win with Celtic against Aberdeen yesterday, in which she scored her fifth league goal in 12 games. “My only complaint is that I’d like to maybe score with my feet a bit more,” the 28-year-old laughs.

Alamy Stock Photo Hayes is a key player for Celtic. Alamy Stock Photo

Her club commitments are firmly parked, and it’s all eyes on Hungary at Tallaght Stadium on Friday and the short trip to Windsor Park to face Northern Ireland next Tuesday.

A clean sweep of Group B1 is the target for Eileen Gleeson’s side, as they look to finish the year — and her time in interim charge — on a high.

“I just can’t get my head around being promoted,” Hayes says.

“You need to win those two games. They’re, if not equal, more important than the first two games, just because everyone expects you to kind of dip down or lose momentum, or complacency, I guess, comes into play when you’re already promoted, but I can guarantee you that there’s zero of that attitude or complacency in this camp.

“Any opportunity to wear that shirt is a time to represent it with pride and honour and do your all for the badge and country. It’s just something I’m super excited for. There’s no room for error when it comes to these two games. It’s definitely something you want to end on a high, and it’s Christmas. What better gift than two more wins?”

“You want to enjoy it,” she adds. “I know it sounds crazy because it’s only a time of year, but Christmas is a time of joy and that obviously comes into it with the lights and the team activities we’ve got planned.

“Ultimately, there is no pressure in these games but that doesn’t mean that we don’t put that on ourselves to meet the standards that are expected. But with the pressure of not needing a result off, it does bring a sense of freedom, a sense of joy and a sense of, ‘Just go out there and do what we’ve done.’”

Hayes is particularly relishing the trip to Belfast as Ireland’s comfort with the favourite tag grows and they continue to impress against lower-ranked opposition.

Tom Maher / INPHO Hayes was speaking at the Castleknock Hotel. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

She’s expecting a more hostile environment, which presents a different challenge in itself, but she backs her side to thrive once again.

“Of course it is nice to be a big fish in a small pond, but I think the best situations for me personally as a player is when you’re the one that everybody’s shouting at in games. I think it’s the time to stand up and obviously it’s a tough environment but when the going gets tough, the tough get going.

“We will get going and we’ll relish in that moment of being booed, and the crowd turning against us. I think that will take us to a next step that we’ve not experienced yet in the Nations League with smaller crowds and obviously massive crowds at home. We’ve always kind of been the team that are encouraged, but it will be a different experience and it will be one we can’t wait for.

“Who cares if you get booed? At the end of the day I know that my teammates on that field will be for me and there will be a small Irish section that’ll be willing us to do well.

“That’s all you need. I’ve got people for me to my left and right so that’s all that matters.”