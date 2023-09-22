Celtic defender eligible to represent Ireland ahead of Nations League opener

CELTIC DEFENDER CAITIN Hayes is now eligible to represent the Republic of Ireland women’s national women’s national team, the FAI have confirmed.

Hayes, who turns 28 today, has been training with the squad this week ahead of securing her Irish citizenship.

She is in contention to make the matchday squad for tomorrow’s historic Uefa Nations League game against Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

The English-born centre-half qualifies through her grandfather, James Hayes, from Offaly.

“It’s incredible,” Hayes told FAI TV. “It’s incredible to come into such an environment and group of girls, and honestly just be a sponge, learn off them and hopefully bring a little to the table. It’s just a great honour and a privilege to be around these girls each and every day.

“My grandfather James is from county Offaly. My Dad’s side is Irish. It is a dream that I’ve been chasing for a while and I’m thankful to have the honour and privilege to play.

“The girls have been great, very warm, very welcoming. Can’t really ask for more. The coaching staff have been great. It’s different to be in a new environment, it’s been really good and enjoyable.

“Words can never comprehend it or explain how that feels. If the opportunity comes then I’m over the moon, but just grateful for the team to be on that stage. It’s where they belong to be and yeah, I’m excited for the day in whatever capacity it will bring.”

Hayes was born in Warrington and came through the ranks at Everton before attending Mississippi College. She started her senior career with Lewes before joining Celtic in 2020.

She skippered the side last season, starring alongside Claire O’Riordan – now at FC Zurich – and often featuring on the scoresheet. She’s one of several dual citizenship players in the Ireland set-up, with Aoife Mannion, Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva among those coming on board in recent times.

Over 38,000 tickets have been sold for tomorrow’s fixture, a new record crowd to be achieved in interim head coach Eileen Gleeson’s first game in charge.