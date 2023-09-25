'I may not have the accent, but I know what it means to wear this badge'

FROM FINALLY GETTING the green light to represent the Republic of Ireland on her 28th birthday on Friday to an impressive debut in front of almost 36,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, it’s been a memorable few days for Caitlin Hayes.

“They don’t get much better,” she said after the 3-0 win over Northern Ireland. “The last 24 hours I’ve had I could never have dreamt of when I was a kid running around in those Ireland tops. For that to happen is a proud day for myself and my family.

“I’m a firm believer in what’s for you won’t pass you. I’ve been patiently waiting for an opportunity like today. I’m just honoured and privileged to be able to take it.”

The eligibility process took some time between paperwork struggles and securing her passport, the Celtic defender who qualifies through her late Offaly-born grandfather, James, explains.

Through the years, James would have given her Ireland and Celtic tops for her birthday.

But Friday’s was undoubtedly “the best birthday present I’ve ever had”.

Between relief, pride and overwhelming emotion, it’s been a complete whirlwind.

“I’ve been patient and waiting for a good old number of years to get in this team.

“Thankfully it came through yesterday and I got my opportunity today and it is one that makes me ever so proud with my parents in the stands. My Dad [Duane] may have shed a tear for the first time in his life!

“I always wanted to play for Ireland but I’d never expect so when the opportunity came I just wanted to grab it with both hands, be it a water girl or a first-team player.”

That, Hayes certainly did. Having been on interim head coach Eileen Gleeson’s radar from her time in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, the Warrington native appears an excellent addition.

She turned in an assured, performance alongside Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell in the back three; her confidence on the ball, passing range and set-piece threat particularly impressive as she allowed Ireland to build from the back more and more.

“Caitlin is solid defensively and really progressive and composed on the ball, she gave us a lot of out balls for the forwards. She has great vision,” as Gleeson said afterwards.

Hayes was content with her own performance but sees areas for improvement with much more to give. Having watched the team from afar and played with the likes of Claire O’Riordan, Izzy Atkinson and Tyler Toland at the Hoops, she now sees herself as “Louise Quinn’s understudy”.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Hayes with Louise Quinn and Megan Connolly before the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“Louise said earlier in the week that I’d save her a few brain cells! I’ve admired Louise Quinn for a long time. If she can teach me how to head the ball like she does, I won’t be too far off getting a goal.”

That would be another childhood dream realised, a fitting nod to her grandfather and the Hayes family.

“I know he’ll be proud. Just having that opportunity to represent that part of the family is something I don’t take lightly. I may not have the accent, but I know what it means to wear this badge and that’s something that I’ll fight for.

“Ireland tops and Celtic tops were given to me each Christmas and birthday. It’s something that was definitely inherited from them. It was kind of that team that you had to support and you didn’t really have a choice. It was something you were given. It’s in my blood and I’m just thankful to be here.”

Back at the Aviva Stadium, where she previously attended rugby games as a kid.

“I’m a rugby girl,” she grins.

“Rugby league, but I do watch the odd rugby union game when my Dad isn’t looking. I don’t tend to sway with football but would sit and watch rugby when it’s on.

“Warrington Wolves are my team and I proudly watch them.”

Here’s to watching more and more of Caitlin Hayes after an unforgettable 24 hours.