Fiji out-half Caleb Muntz ruled out of World Cup

FIJI’S OUT-HALF CALEB Muntz has been ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining a knee injury during the team’s training run on Monday.

Muntz made his debut for Fiji against Tonga this year and since then has been a vital part of the team in its preparation for the World Cup in France.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui said: “It’s most devastating for us as a group and for Caleb, he has worked so hard for the past two years with the Fijian Drua and for Flying Fijians. We feel for him as a young man, he misses the opportunity so close to the Rugby World Cup.”

He added: “We have got 33 players and we have the utmost confidence in them. Once we name the team for the match against Wales we will have utmost faith in whom we have selected.”

Raiwalui said there are a few players outside the current group they are looking at as options as a replacement and will make a decision in the next couple of days.

Fiji face Wales in their Pool A opening game on Sunday evening.