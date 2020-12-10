BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 10 December 2020
Advertisement

Call for Romanian official to be banned for life over 'racist' remark

Basaksehir president Goksel Gumusdag wants Sebastian Coltescu to be punished.

By AFP Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 8:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,611 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5295842
A 'No To Racism' logo on the shirt of Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo.
Image: Francois Mori
A 'No To Racism' logo on the shirt of Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo.
A 'No To Racism' logo on the shirt of Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo.
Image: Francois Mori

THE PRESIDENT of Istanbul Basaksehir has called for a lifetime ban on a Romanian official who was accused of making a racist remark which sparked a mass player walkout in the club’s Champions League match with Paris Saint-Germain.

Fourth official Sebastian Coltescu had described Basaksehir’s Cameroonian assistant coach Pierre Webo as “black”, or “negru” in Romanian in Tuesday’s game in Paris.

“This type of referee should be banned for life,” Basaksehir president Goksel Gumusdag told Turkish media.

“They should make an example of him.”

Basaksehir’s Senegal international striker Demba Ba, among the substitutes for the away side, could be heard remonstrating with the official, saying in English: “When you mention a white guy, you never say ‘this white guy’, you just say ‘this guy’, so why when you mention a black guy do you say ‘this black guy?’”

The game was 14 minutes old and the scores 0-0 when the match was stopped and the players walked off.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Uefa promised a “thorough investigation” into the incident.

The game restarted on Wednesday with players taking a knee and wearing anti-racism T-shirts before PSG won 5-1.

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie