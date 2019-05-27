This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 27 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They're the national team' - Calls for Jaguares to be dumped from Super Rugby

The Argentinian side have the competition’s third-best record, winning six of their last seven games.

By AFP Monday 27 May 2019, 12:26 PM
1 hour ago 5,290 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4655495
Jaguares players celebrate after beating the Waratahs.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Jaguares players celebrate after beating the Waratahs.
Jaguares players celebrate after beating the Waratahs.
Image: AAP/PA Images

WALLABIES GREAT PHIL Kearns has called for the Jaguares to be kicked out of Super Rugby, claiming they have an unfair advantage as their line-up is so similar to Argentina’s national team.

The hooker, now a television pundit, said the franchise had “hoodwinked” governing body Sanzaar and had ended up not only with a strong Super Rugby team, but also a better chance at this year’s World Cup.

“They’re the national team,” the 67-Test veteran told Fox Sports. “They shouldn’t even be in the comp. This is a provincial competition. Have a provincial team in it — that’s what it’s about. It’s not about having national teams being in it.”

Kearns was speaking after the Jaguares, most of them Argentina internationals, beat his former team NSW Waratahs 23-15 in Sydney on Saturday. According to Fox, they had more than 1,000 international caps across their squad.

“I think Argentina have been incredibly smart and have hoodwinked the rest of Sanzaar because they’re going to have a magnificent World Cup team, there’s no doubt about it,” Kearns, a two-time World Cup winner, added. “They’ve played together for the last three years.”

The Jaguares have the third-best record in Super Rugby so far and are on a run of six wins from seven games, topping the South African conference by three points from the Sharks.

They entered the tournament in 2016 when it was boosted from 15 to 18 teams. It has since been cut back to 15, with South Africa’s Southern Kings and Cheetahs, along with Australia’s Western Force, axed.

Kearns’ comments come after fellow Wallaby great Mark Ella argued that the Jaguares should compete with teams in their own region due to the huge travel requirements.

He also called for the Pumas to be dumped from the Rugby Championship — which also involves Australia, New Zealand and South Africa — and play in the Americas Rugby Championship.

“No other sporting teams in any competition anywhere in the world endure the epic road trips of southern hemisphere rugby nations,” he wrote in The Australian.

“In Super Rugby, the Jaguares play in the South African conference, their nearest neighbour, yet it is still 8,000 kilometres from Buenos Aires to Johannesburg. It just adds to the sense that Argentina are not where they belong.

“I would prefer to see Argentina play in the Americas Championship with Brazil, Canada, Chile, the US and Uruguay,” added the former Wallabies captain.

Ella said the Pumas could still play the All Blacks, the Wallabies and the Springboks in the June Test window, and Six Nations teams in the November Test window.

“That way the Pumas could still experience competition against tier-one nations as well as promote rugby in the Americas, which has enormous potential for the growth of the game,” he added.

© – AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie