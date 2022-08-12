Former Derry footballer agrees new AFL deal with Greater Western Sydney Giants

Callum Brown in action for the Giants this year.

DERRY FOOTBALLER CALLUM Brown has been handed a one-year extension by AFL side Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The Limavady man, who reached the All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals with the Oak Leaf county, moved Down Under as an 18-year-old in 2018 after being spotted by scouts.

Signing a two-year deal as a Category B rookie, Brown made his debut in May 2021 – initially as a medical substitute before getting a taste of the action a week later.

Despite discussing the possibility of returning to Ireland, the 21-year-old recently told The42 that he was eager to put pen-to-paper, saying: “I’ve had talks about going home to Derry, approaches and all that, but I still want to show I can dominate in the AFL.”

Today, GWS Giants have announced a new contract for Brown, along with team-mates Cooper Hamilton and Jacob Wehr.

“We’re really pleased to extend the contracts of Cooper, Jacob and Callum,” said Giants general manager of football Jason McCartney.

“We have a great group of young talent coming through at the Giants, and these three guys have all shown what they can do when given the chance.

Callum has taken the next step in his AFL development, and we were pleased he was able to see the reward for his effort at the back end of this season.

“His speed and athleticism are unmatched, and we’re excited about his potential as he continues to hone his footy skills.”

