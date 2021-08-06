Membership : Access or Sign Up
Former Derry star Callum Brown marks AFL debut with two goals

Brown scored two goals against Geelong in a shock 19-point win for the GWS Giants.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 6 Aug 2021, 5:33 PM
Callum Brown celebrates his first goal.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

CALLUM BROWN MADE a dream start to his AFL career, scoring two goals on his senior debut for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The former Derry GAA star opened his account with his first kick in the AFL, and added a second as the Giants recorded a shock 84-65 win over Geelong.

Having been named on the bench for last weekend’s defeat to Adelaide, Brown was promoted to the starting team to make his debut against Geelong, and marked the occasion in style.

The 23-year-old played 71 minutes, with his two goals helping the Giants to an unexpected 19-point win.

Brown joined the club in 2018 and signed a new contract at the beginning of the current season.

The Giants now have two games remaining as they look to secure a place in the top eight and advance to the play-offs.

