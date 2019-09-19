This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bayern target Hudson-Odoi signs new five-year Chelsea contract

The 18-year-old was close to joining the German champions with his previous contract set to expire at the end of this season.

By AFP Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 7:18 PM
6 minutes ago 75 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4816560
Callum Hudson-Odoi (file photo.)
Image: Adam Davy
Callum Hudson-Odoi (file photo.)
Callum Hudson-Odoi (file photo.)
Image: Adam Davy

CHELSEA WINGER CALLUM Hudson-Odoi quashed speculation over his future by signing a new five-year deal with the Premier League side today.

The 18-year-old was a target for Bayern Munich with his previous contract set to expire at the end of this season.

Hudson-Odoi had reportedly been reluctant to commit his future to Chelsea due to a lack of opportunities for young players over recent years.

However, all that has changed at the start of this season under Frank Lampard with Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham all regularly given their chance to shine.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Hudson-Odoi.

“It’s been a long wait but it’s done now and I’m really happy about that.

“I’ve been a Chelsea player since I was eight and this is the right club for me to be at. I want to lift as many trophies as possible, win as many games as possible and contribute to as many goals as I can as well.”

Hudson-Odoi has been sidelined since rupturing his Achilles tendon against Burnley in April.

But he is already back in training and made his return to action for Chelsea’s under-23s last week.

“Callum showed last season just what a thrilling talent he is. We are delighted he has committed to Chelsea and we are all excited about the prospect of seeing him continue to blossom in the years ahead,” said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

“The club has already been rewarded this season by some brilliant performances from our young Academy graduates, and Callum’s new contract guarantees Frank has another outstanding prospect at his disposal.”

Hudson-Odoi made 24 appearances in his debut season in the Chelsea first team, scoring five times and winning his first England caps against the Czech Republic and Montenegro in March.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie