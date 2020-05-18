Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi arrested at his home and released on bail

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 18 May, 2020
By AFP Monday 18 May 2020, 4:54 PM
CHELSEA AND ENGLAND winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at the weekend after police responded to a report of an “unwell woman”, according to reports. 

Police officers and an ambulance attended Hudson-Odoi’s London home in the early hours of Sunday.

The 19-year-old was arrested and taken into custody before being released and bailed.

“Police and London ambulance service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday, 17 May to a report of an unwell woman,” a police spokesman said, adding that the woman was taken to hospital.

The reports said Hudson-Odoi was in breach of coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

Chelsea have declined to comment. Hudson-Odoi made a full recovery after becoming the first Premier League player to test positive for Covid-19 in March.

 © – AFP, 2020

