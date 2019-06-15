This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
‘Rodgers would have some cheek eyeing McGregor’ - Celtic legend doubts Leicester links

Midfielder Callum McGregor has been linked with a move to the King Power Stadium.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 7:08 PM
McGregor celebrates winning the Scottish Premiership in May.
Image: Jane Barlow
Image: Jane Barlow

BRENDAN RODGERS WOULD have some “cheek” plotting a raid on his former employers at Celtic for Callum McGregor, says Chris Sutton, with doubts cast over Leicester’s supposed interest.

It has been suggested that the ex-Bhoys boss will look to familiar faces at Parkhead when piecing together his summer transfer plans.

Scotland international midfielder McGregor is among those said to be registering on the Foxes’ radar.

Sutton, though, is not convinced that Rodgers would risk further damaging his reputation in the eyes of those in Glasgow, or that Celtic would have any interest in parting with a prized asset.

The Hoops legend told the Daily Record: “There’s been talk about Brendan Rodgers taking McGregor to Leicester City but I would be stunned if that happened.

“Not only would it be some cheek from Rodgers after the way he left the clubbut it would also be a major decision for Celtic to sell such an important player.

“They should be strengthening the squad rather than weakening it further.”

On the areas that he feels Celtic need to be addressing, former frontman Sutton added: “There’s still work to be done and the right-back situation needs to be addressed pretty quickly after Mikael Lustig all but confirmed he’d be leaving.

Celtic v Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - Group B - Celtic Park McGregor and Rodgers pictured during a Europa League meeting with Leipzig. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“It’s fair to say the Swede splits opinion. I think he’s been a good servant for Celtic but the time is about right for a change.

“I know [Neil] Lennon likes him and would probably prefer to have him around, even as back-up, but you can understand why the club would offer him reduced terms if he would be having a reduced role.

“It’s an area Celtic need to address though with the Champions League qualifiers just around the corner and the new right-back certainly has to be better than Jeremy Toljan showed during his loan spell.

“The Borussia Dortmund man didn’t fancy some of Scottish football’s less than finer points and that’s something Lustig’s replacement will need to handle – as well as getting smashed in training.”

Celtic are in the market for additions after completing another domestic treble in 2018-19, with Lennon having been handed the managerial reins again on a permanent basis after helping to finish the job that Rodgers started.

