Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 18 November 2020
O'Dowda out, four late call-ups in, as Ireland squad to face Bulgaria is finalised

The Aviva Stadium hosts tonight’s Nations League clash.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 2:39 PM
Callum O'Dowda facing England last week.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CALLUM O’DOWDA HAS been ruled out of Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland matchday squad for tonight’s Nations League clash against Bulgaria.

Uefa published the squad this afternoon, with Bristol City winger O’Dowda the one player omitted from the 23.

O’Dowda emerged as a fresh injury concern yesterday, doubtful for the Aviva Stadium face-off [kick-off 7.45pm] with a dead leg.

Troy Parrott, Jack Taylor, and Shamrock Rovers duo Aaron McEneff and Graham Burke — the four late call-ups — all make the final squad, though Kenny confirmed yesterday that Parrott won’t start the game having just returned from a lengthy injury lay-off. 

Ireland will be without several key players tonight through injury, Covid-19 concerns and other withdrawals. In fact, 14 players are missing from the original squad named by Kenny ahead of the international triple-header.

Tonight’s League B Group 4 meeting is crucial, with relegation on the line. When the sides met in Sofia, it finished 1-1.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

