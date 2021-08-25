Membership : Access or Sign Up
Callum Robinson tests positive for Covid-19 on eve of World Cup qualifier squad announcement

The forward is likely to miss next week’s clash with Portugal.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 25 Aug 2021, 8:17 PM
50 minutes ago 4,856 Views 1 Comment
Image: PA
Image: PA

Updated 42 minutes ago

CALLUM ROBINSON HAS tested positive for Covid-19 and will likely miss Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Portugal on 1 September. 

West Bromwich Albion confirmed Robinson – along with goalkeeper David Button -tested positive for the virus, and UK rules state he must now isolate for 10 days, thus ruling him out of the game with Portugal in the Algarve next week. 

Ireland also face Azerbaijan in Dublin on 4 September before Serbia visit on 7 September to round out a crucial triple-header. 

Robinson has been among Ireland’s most in-form players in the early weeks of the new season, and has scored three goals in four Championship games to date. 

This is the second time Robinson has tested positive for Covid-19, having done so ahead of Ireland’s internationals against England, Wales, and Bulgaria in November last year. He also missed October’s games at home to Wales and away to Finland as a close contact of a separate positive Covid case among the Irish squad. 

Elsewhere, Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene looks set to miss out on the squad with a hamstring injury, with Callum O’Dowda a major doubt as he works his way back to fitness after a shin injury. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

