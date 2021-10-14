Membership : Access or Sign Up
West Brom boss to speak to Callum Robinson about Covid vaccine

Valerian Ismael promoted the jab but says those who decline it should not be stigmatised.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 14 Oct 2021, 5:37 PM
22 minutes ago 772 Views 1 Comment
Callum Robinson applauds the Aviva crowd after his hat-trick against Qatar.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Callum Robinson applauds the Aviva crowd after his hat-trick against Qatar.
Callum Robinson applauds the Aviva crowd after his hat-trick against Qatar.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WEST BROM MANAGER VALERIAN Ismael says he intends to discuss the Covid-19 vaccine with Callum Robinson, though stressed those who do not take the jab should not be stigmatised. 

Robinson made international headlines last week when he revealed he had not yet taken the vaccine, stressing it is a “personal choice.” He has contracted Covid twice, and missed seven Irish internationals in total as a result of the virus. 

Ismael, his manager at club level, was asked about the issue at a press conference this afternoon, and revealed the club have recently enacted a vaccination drive and intends to discuss it with Robinson. 

“We will speak about it”, Ismael told the Express and Star. “We will have time to speak, he only came back yesterday from international duty so it’s been difficult.”

“We can’t force anyone to take the vaccine and we need to respect the position of each person and not stigmatise him or make him look bad”, continued the West Brom boss.

“The only thing I can say is that I am fully vaccinated and the club provided early this week vaccination possibilities for the players so the majority of our players are vaccinated now.

“When you are a public person and you work as a football team you need to make sure that you protect yourself, protect your team-mates and protect your family because every day we are in contact with a lot of people and at the moment the only we can protect ourselves is to get the vaccine.” 

West Brom are second in the Championship after 11 games, three points from leaders Bournemouth. The return to league action against Birmingham tomorrow night. 

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

