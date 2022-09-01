Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 1 September 2022
Callum Robinson joins Cardiff from West Brom for undisclosed fee

A round-up of the Irish players on the move on deadline day.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 11:16 PM
19 minutes ago 290 Views 0 Comments
Callum Robinson.
Image: PA
CALLUM ROBINSON HAS joined Cardiff from Sky Bet Championship rivals West Brom for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old Ireland international has signed a three-year deal in the Welsh capital.

Robinson told the Cardiff website: “I’m buzzing. It’s another adventure for me and a challenge I’m looking forward to.

“I spoke with the gaffer (Steve Morison) and I saw the match against West Brom, and City love playing football. That is me to a tee.

“I love scoring goals and assisting. It’s what I’ve done most of my career.

“I’m hoping I can do plenty more of that here and to help this team.”

Robinson becomes Cardiff’s 17th summer signing and Morison said: “I’m delighted to have Callum on board.

“He’s a very talented player, and he can play anywhere across the forward line.”

Robinson began his career at Aston Villa and played for Preston, Bristol City and Sheffield United before joining West Brom in January 2020.

Elsewhere, Irish U21 international Tyreik Wright left Aston Villa on loan, joining Bradford of League Two on loan. 

UCD defender John Ryan has signed a one-year deal with Italian side Sassuolo. 

Daniel Okwute, a prolific goalscorer with Kerry’s U19s in the Irish underage leagues, meanwhile, is on the cusp of signing a deal with Stockport County. 

With reporting by PA 

