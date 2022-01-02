Callum Robinson cancels out James Collins' opener to earn West Brom a point

West Bromwich Albion's Callum Robinson under pressure from Marlon Pack of Cardiff City.

A FIFTH CHAMPIONSHIP goal of the season for Callum Robinson salvaged a point for West Bromwich Albion (4th) this afternoon in their home fixture against Cardiff City (20th).

Robinson found the net with a left-footed finish in the 48th minute, which cancelled out the first-half header scored by Ireland team-mate James Collins.

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Cardiff defender Aden Flint were dismissed at full-time after a melee involving most of the players. The home side had already lost Alex Mowatt to a 76th-minute red card following a foul on Will Vaulks.

Ireland U21 centre-back Mark McGuinness was also in Cardiff’s starting line-up. Jayson Molumby, on loan to West Brom from Brighton & Hove Albion, was introduced as a replacement for Robinson with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Meath’s Darragh Lenihan captained Blackburn Rovers (2nd) to a goalless draw with Huddersfield Town (6th) that pushes the Ewood Park outfit into the automatic promotion spots.

It was a milestone occasion for the 26-year-old defender, who was making his 200th league start – and 250th appearance in total – for Rovers.

With Jimmy Dunne making his 14th start of the Championship campaign, Queens Park Rangers (5th) moved up into the play-off places.

Goals from Albert Adomah and Chris Willock steered them to a 2-1 win at Birmingham City (18th). Chuks Aneke pulled one back for the hosts, who brought Scott Hogan off the bench on 85 minutes.

Max O’Leary and Callum O’Dowda started for Bristol City (14th) in a 3-2 victory at home to Millwall (11th) that was inspired by a hat-trick from Andreas Weimann.

Millwall, whose goals were provided by Tom Bradshaw and Benik Afobe, had Alex Pearce and Danny McNamara in their starting line-up.

