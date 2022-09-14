Callum Robinson provides two assists on full debut for Cardiff City

CALLUM ROBINSON PITCHED in with two assists on his full debut for Cardiff City in their 3-2 win at Middlesbrough last night.

And one of the beneficiaries of Robinson’s final passes was fellow Ireland international Callum O’Dowda, who scored in the fourth minute.

“I’m still getting used to the boys, but I’ve played with Callum a few times, and I know he likes that run in behind,” said Robinson. “As soon as I picked my head up, he made my mind up with a lovely run, and finished it off nicely.”

Having signed for Cardiff from West Bromwich Albion on deadline day, Robinson is keen to slot into the team as seamlessly as possible.

Advertisement

“I’m obviously playing a little bit of catch-up; I missed three weeks in pre-season with an injury, so it was good to get some minutes and help the team win,” he said.

“That’s the main thing for me. I said that I want to come here and get goals and assists; I didn’t get my goal tonight, but I chipped in with a few assists, which is nice.”