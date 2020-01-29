This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Loan move to West Bromwich Albion for Irish international Callum Robinson

Robinson has temporarily left Sheffield United to link up with the Championship promotion chasers.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 9:36 AM
West Brom unveiled Robinson this morning.
Image: West Bromwich Albion FC
Image: West Bromwich Albion FC

WEST BROMWICH ALBION have strengthened their ranks as they bid for promotion to the Premier League by bringing in Callum Robinson on loan from Sheffield United.

Robinson will spend the remainder of the season with West Brom, who trail Leeds United by two points at the top of the Championship.

The move comes just six months after the Republic of Ireland attacker joined Sheffield United from Preston North End on a four-year deal for a fee in the region of €8million.

Robinson has made 16 Premier League appearances for the Blades, who currently sit in eighth place after 24 games of their first top-flight season since 2007.

The 24-year-old’s only league goal for the club so far came in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in August.

Northampton-born Robinson, whose grandmother hails from Monaghan, has won 12 senior caps for Ireland, with his first goal coming in the friendly win over New Zealand in November.

Paul Dollery
