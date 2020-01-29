Loan move to West Bromwich Albion for Irish international Callum Robinson

WEST BROMWICH ALBION have strengthened their ranks as they bid for promotion to the Premier League by bringing in Callum Robinson on loan from Sheffield United.

Robinson will spend the remainder of the season with West Brom, who trail Leeds United by two points at the top of the Championship.

The move comes just six months after the Republic of Ireland attacker joined Sheffield United from Preston North End on a four-year deal for a fee in the region of €8million.

Robinson has made 16 Premier League appearances for the Blades, who currently sit in eighth place after 24 games of their first top-flight season since 2007.

The 24-year-old’s only league goal for the club so far came in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in August.

Northampton-born Robinson, whose grandmother hails from Monaghan, has won 12 senior caps for Ireland, with his first goal coming in the friendly win over New Zealand in November.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!