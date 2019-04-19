'What he did today, not every player can do' - Ireland international Robinson stars with double for Preston

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CALLUM Robinson was the star of the show and the man-of-the-match for Preston North End on Friday afternoon, as he found the back of the net twice in a 4-0 defeat of relegated Ipswich Town.

The 24-year-old, who made his international debut last September, broke the deadlock after just six minutes before doubling the Lilywhites’ lead after 22 minutes to send Preston into the break 2-0 ahead.

Another double from Lukas Nmecha after the interval capped off a comprehensive victory for Alex Neil’s side. The win sees Preston rise into ninth place, currently seven points adrift of a play-off spot with three games remaining.

Preston boss Neil was full of praise for Robinson after his side’s impressive win. “He’s a good player, he is one of our key players,” he said. “What he did today, not every player can do. He had the quality to damage them today.”

Derby captain Richard Keogh levelled to secure a point away to Birmingham on Friday. Source: Nick Potts

Ireland U21 centre back Corrie Ndaba made his first senior Championship start for Ipswich during the defeat at Deepdale, while Cork teenager Adam O’Reilly was also on the bench for Preston.

Elsewhere on Friday, Ireland defender Richard Keogh also found the back of the net as Derby County were held 2-2 away to Birmingham City.

Keogh headed home from Ashley Cole’s cross just before the half hour mark to level the sides, as Frank Lampard’s men remain in eighth place — three points off promotion-chasing Middlesborough in sixth.

Meanwhile 17-year-old Nathan Collins made his first start for Stoke City on Friday in a 1-0 defeat against Middlesborough, while Luca Connell made his eighth start for Bolton Wanderers in a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

Friday’s Championship results:

Bristol City 1-1 Reading

Sheffield United 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Millwall 1-1 Brentford

Birmingham City 2-2 Derby County

Bolton Wanderers 0-2 Aston Villa

Leeds United 1-2 Wigan Athletic

Middlesborough 1-0 Stoke City

Preston North End 4-0 Ipswich Town

QPR 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Swansea City 4-3 Rotherham Unitd

West Brom 3-2 Hull City

