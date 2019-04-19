This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 19 April, 2019
'What he did today, not every player can do' - Ireland international Robinson stars with double for Preston

Callum Robinson scored twice against Ipswich while Richard Keogh was also on target for Derby.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 19 Apr 2019, 5:58 PM
52 minutes ago 1,804 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4600157
Preston striker Callum Robinson.
Preston striker Callum Robinson.
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CALLUM Robinson was the star of the show and the man-of-the-match for Preston North End on Friday afternoon, as he found the back of the net twice in a 4-0 defeat of relegated Ipswich Town.

The 24-year-old, who made his international debut last September, broke the deadlock after just six minutes before doubling the Lilywhites’ lead after 22 minutes to send Preston into the break 2-0 ahead.

Another double from Lukas Nmecha after the interval capped off a comprehensive victory for Alex Neil’s side. The win sees Preston rise into ninth place, currently seven points adrift of a play-off spot with three games remaining.

Preston boss Neil was full of praise for Robinson after his side’s impressive win. “He’s a good player, he is one of our key players,” he said. “What he did today, not every player can do. He had the quality to damage them today.”

Birmingham City v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship - St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium Derby captain Richard Keogh levelled to secure a point away to Birmingham on Friday. Source: Nick Potts

Ireland U21 centre back Corrie Ndaba made his first senior Championship start for Ipswich during the defeat at Deepdale, while Cork teenager Adam O’Reilly was also on the bench for Preston.

Elsewhere on Friday, Ireland defender Richard Keogh also found the back of the net as Derby County were held 2-2 away to Birmingham City.

Keogh headed home from Ashley Cole’s cross just before the half hour mark to level the sides, as Frank Lampard’s men remain in eighth place — three points off promotion-chasing Middlesborough in sixth.

Meanwhile 17-year-old Nathan Collins made his first start for Stoke City on Friday in a 1-0 defeat against Middlesborough, while Luca Connell made his eighth start for Bolton Wanderers in a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

Friday’s Championship results:

  • Bristol City 1-1 Reading
  • Sheffield United 2-0 Nottingham Forest
  • Millwall 1-1 Brentford
  • Birmingham City 2-2 Derby County
  • Bolton Wanderers 0-2 Aston Villa
  • Leeds United 1-2 Wigan Athletic
  • Middlesborough 1-0 Stoke City
  • Preston North End 4-0 Ipswich Town
  • QPR 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
  • Swansea City 4-3 Rotherham Unitd
  • West Brom 3-2 Hull City

