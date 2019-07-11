This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Preston accept bid from Premier League club for Ireland forward Robinson

The 24-year-old looks set for a move to England’s top flight.

By Ben Blake Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 4:29 PM
59 minutes ago 2,959 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4720709
Robinson in action for Ireland against Gibraltar in June.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Robinson in action for Ireland against Gibraltar in June.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

PRESTON NORTH END have accepted a bid from an unnamed Premier League club for Callum Robinson. 

The Championship outfit are currently on a pre-season training camp at Fota Island, having played Cork City in a friendly on Monday night. 

Ireland forward Robinson didn’t feature that night, and, according to a Preston statement released this afternoon, he has been given permission to leave Cork in order to discuss terms and undertake a medical ahead of a proposed transfer. 

An Aston Villa youth product, Robinson scored 13 goals for the Lilywhites last season — finishing their top scorer — despite missing four months due to a hamstring injury. 

Preston North End v Bolton Wanderers - Sky Bet Championship - Deepdale He scored 13 goals for Preston North End last season. Source: Anthony Devlin

Having made his senior debut for the Boys in Green 12 months ago, the former England U20 international has gone on to earn eight caps for Ireland.  

He has been linked with moves to Bournemouth, Sheffield United and former club Villa in the past. 

