Preston accept bid from Premier League club for Ireland forward Robinson

Robinson in action for Ireland against Gibraltar in June.

PRESTON NORTH END have accepted a bid from an unnamed Premier League club for Callum Robinson.

The Championship outfit are currently on a pre-season training camp at Fota Island, having played Cork City in a friendly on Monday night.

Ireland forward Robinson didn’t feature that night, and, according to a Preston statement released this afternoon, he has been given permission to leave Cork in order to discuss terms and undertake a medical ahead of a proposed transfer.

An Aston Villa youth product, Robinson scored 13 goals for the Lilywhites last season — finishing their top scorer — despite missing four months due to a hamstring injury.

He scored 13 goals for Preston North End last season. Source: Anthony Devlin

Having made his senior debut for the Boys in Green 12 months ago, the former England U20 international has gone on to earn eight caps for Ireland.

He has been linked with moves to Bournemouth, Sheffield United and former club Villa in the past.

