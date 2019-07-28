Ireland striker Robinson impresses with two goals for Premier League-bound Sheffield United

The forward scored twice in the second half against Barnsley.

CALLUM ROBINSON HAS taken like a duck to water at Sheffield United, with the Ireland international scoring twice yesterday in a 4-1 friendly win away to Barnsley.

The highly-rated 24-year-old, who was Preston North End’s top scorer in the Championship last season with 12 goals in 27 appearances, completed a move to the Blades two weeks ago.

Ben Osborn opened the scoring for Sheffield on Saturday night, with Cameron McGeehan levelling shortly after half-time.

Robinson turned the pre-season affair in his side’s favour late on, however, firstly bringing his new club back ahead with a sublime effort on his left foot from outside the box, which curled brilliantly into the back of the net.

He then added another 17 minutes later after team-mate Luke Freeman found Robinson free at the back post for an easy finish to complete his brace.

Robinson made his senior Ireland debut in September last year during a Uefa Nations League meeting with Wales.

He has gone on to make eight appearances for the Boys in Green, most recently starting for Mick McCarthy’s side during last month’s 2-0 Euro qualifier victory over Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium.

