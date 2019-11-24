This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Callum Smith defends WBA 'super' belt but toils against gutsy John Ryder

Meanwhile, Belfast native James Tennyson overcame Wales’ Craig Evans after 11 rounds.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 12:43 AM
56 minutes ago 297 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4904317
Callum Smith after beating John Ryder.
Callum Smith after beating John Ryder.
Callum Smith after beating John Ryder.

CALLUM SMITH scored a unanimous decision victory to retain his WBA ‘super’ middleweight world title but was made to toil by a gallant John Ryder in Liverpool.

The home city fighter was an overwhelming favourite against Londoner Ryder but was troubled by the work rate of his tireless opponent, who gave up plenty in height and reach.

However, unbeaten Smith moved to 27-0-0 with the judges scoring it 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112 in his favour having clearly decided he landed the cleaner punches.

It was hardly the statement performance Smith would have wanted as he chases career-defining fights with the likes of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez or Billy Joe Saunders, but a below-par showing here may actually make those bouts easier to make.

“I knew he was a tough fighter, I knew it was a tough fight,” Smith said after the bout. “It wasn’t the best performance from myself, but I was due a bad one.

“I’m a perfectionist and I always want to do the best as possible. Listen, I know how good I am, how good I can be.

“I want the best names in the division. The fear brings out the best performance in myself.”

Ryder vastly outperformed expectations and the fact there was a smattering of boos amid a partisan home crowd after the scores were read out told a story in itself.

After an uneventful couple of opening rounds, Smith began to up the work rate and although the man nicknamed ’Mundo’ sustained a cut in the fourth, some clean hooks in the fifth had Ryder in trouble for the first time.

A sharp right and some thudding strikes in the sixth suggested Smith’s class was about to tell, but Ryder’s relentless grit was causing the champion issues.

Good work on the ropes from close range would have had Ryder dreaming of an upset and the underdog upped the ante when trainer Tony Sims warned him Smith may try and steal it with the jab.

Both men landed big hooks in a brilliant final round but ultimately it was controversially deemed Smith had done enough to control the fight.



About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

