Undefeated Cork fighter Callum Walsh to headline card at 3Arena in September

UNDEFEATED CORK FIGHTER Callum Walsh will headline a boxing show at the 3Arena in Dublin this September, where he will defend WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight title.

The Cobh (11-0) native will put his crown on the line against Przemyslaw Runowski of Poland on Friday, 20 September. The 10-round bout will be shown live on UFC Pass, with tickets going on sale this Wednesday at 10am from ticketmaster.

This will be Walsh’s second time to fight at the 3Arena following consecutive knockout wins over Dauren Yeleussinov and Carlos Ortiz. The fight marks Walsh’s first professional main event appearance in Ireland.

Walsh’s homecoming bout has also drawn interest from UFC President and CEO Dana White, who has supported Walsh’s career.

Eight other Irish fighters will feature on the card. Thomas Carty (8-0) who fights out of Dublin, takes on Poland’s Jacek Chruslicki in a Heavyweight bout. Irish Olympian Emmett Brennan (3-0) faces Kerry fighter Kevin Cronin (8-1-1) for the Super Middleweight Celtic Title. The Super Welterweight Celtic title fight will see Craig O’Brien (14-3) collide with Limerick’s Edward Donovan (7-0).

Shauna O’Keefe (2-0) of Clonmel will touch gloves with Valgerdur Gudsteinsdottir of Iceland while Gareth Dowling of Dublin will make his professional debut. Dunboyne’s Ella Thompson (6-4) will feature in an amateur bout.