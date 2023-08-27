Callum Walsh maintains unbeaten pro record as opponent quits after fourth round

CORK’S CALLUM WALSH went to 8-0 as a professional with a fourth-round stoppage of experienced Argentine Juan Jose Velasco in Los Angeles last night, successfully defending his WBC US silver super welterweight championship.

Velasco abruptly quit at the end of the fourth round, having taken a strong right hook to the head in the second round and a series of body shots in the third.

Advertisement

We got a "no mas" situation between rounds??? Callum Walsh is your winner!!#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/56ufpDQ4OV — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 27, 2023

The fight was broadcast on UFC Fight Pass, and Walsh apologised to fans for the abrupt end.

“I want to apologise to all the fans who showed up,” said Walsh. “I wanted to give you a fight, I wanted to give you more. But that was out of my control. I was just getting going when he quit. I look forward to putting on a better show next time.

“I felt like we were just getting into it. I felt it was turning into a good fight, I was winning easily, but I like how he tried to bring it to me. I wanted to show the people that I can do that too. If you want to get in the mix, I’ll do that. But he quit so…sorry.”

Walsh, who is trained by Freddie Roach, is expected to return to the ring for another UFC Fight Pass night on 9 November.