This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Monday 7 September 2020
Advertisement

Newcastle sign £20 million striker from relegated Bournemouth

Callum Wilson has completed his move to Steve Bruce’s side.

By AFP Monday 7 Sep 2020, 12:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,479 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5197841
Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring against Tottenham.
Image: Richard Heathcote/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring against Tottenham.
Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring against Tottenham.
Image: Richard Heathcote/NMC Pool/PA Wire

CALLUM WILSON HAS completed his move to Premier League club Newcastle from relegated Bournemouth for a reported fee of £20 million.

The 28-year-old England forward has signed a four-year deal with Steve Bruce’s side.

“Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of striker Callum Wilson from AFC Bournemouth,” the club said in a statement.

“The 28-year-old joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee and has signed a contract that will keep him at St James’ Park until summer 2024.”

Manager Bruce said he was delighted to sign the player from Bournemouth, who were relegated last season.

“He has done fantastically well at Bournemouth and was deservedly playing centre forward for England less than two years ago.” he said.

“The club has worked ever so hard to get Callum here and we have beaten off competition from a number of clubs.”

Wilson, who was also wanted by Aston Villa, is relishing the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of some of the cub’s biggest names.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He said: “From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me.

“It’s a massive club with great history. Along the years, they’ve had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they’ve done, I’d like to attempt that.”

© – AFP, 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie