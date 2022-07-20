Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 20 July 2022
Advertisement

Ajax replace Lisandro Martinez with €23m Rangers defender

Nigerian centre-half Calvin Bassey had an excellent season with the Scottish club in 2021/22.

By Press Association Wednesday 20 Jul 2022, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,849 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5822177

firo-18-05-2022-fuvuball-football-uefa-europa-league-el-season-20212022-final-final-final-eintracht-frankfurt-glasgow-rangers-fc Bassey up against Ansgar Knauff of Eintracht Frankfurt during the Europa League final. Source: DPA/PA Images

RANGERS DEFENDER CALVIN Bassey has joined Ajax in a record £22.6million sale for the Scottish Premiership club.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Eredivisie champions after the two sides agreed a fee of €23 million – around £19.6m – which could rise to €26.5m, in the region of £22.6m.

He will replace Lisandro Martinez, who moved to Manchester United – for a reported fee of €55 – over the weekend. 

A statement on the Dutch outfit’s official website said: “Ajax has reached an agreement with Rangers and Calvin Bassey for the transfer of the defender to Amsterdam.

“The English-Nigerian player has signed a contract with Ajax that will take effect immediately and will run for five seasons, until June 30 2027.”

Bassey, who joined Rangers from Leicester in return for a training compensation fee during the summer of 2020, won the league title and the Scottish Cup during his time at Ibrox and also played a part in last season’s run to the Europa League final.

A statement on the Glasgow club’s official website said: “Rangers can today confirm Calvin Bassey has joined Ajax in a deal which is the largest in Rangers’ history.

“Calvin leaves with best wishes from everyone at Rangers and we thank him for his hard work and commitment over the past two seasons.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“Bassey played his part in Rangers’ historic 55th league title victory, won the 2022 Scottish Cup, while also having a huge role in the incredible Europa League run to the final in Seville last season.

“We wish Calvin all the best for his future career.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie