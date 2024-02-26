Calvin Nash has delivered quality contributions in Ireland's attack

CALVIN NASH HAD big shoes to fill in this Six Nations, but as Ireland’s Grand Slam’s charge prepares for a Twickenham Test on 9 March, Mack Hansen’s absence has hardly been mentioned given Andy Farrell’s backline has continued to operate with impressive efficiency – notching up 20 tries across their bonus-point wins against France, Italy and Wales.

It would be unfair to expect Nash to come into the team and immediately hit the same high levels as Hansen – one of the most exciting wingers in the world – but for a player who entered this championship with minimal exposure to international rugby, the ease with which he has slotted into Ireland’s backline has been highly impressive.

Time and again across Andy Farrell’s tenure, new faces have come into the team and slotted seamlessly into the system – with Jack Crowley, Jimmy O’Brien and Joe McCarthy all recent examples of players who quickly found their feet at international level.

A series of injuries opened the door for Nash to feature prominently in this Six Nations, having struggled for gametime previously.

It’s not long since Nash considered quitting rugby due to limited opportunities at Munster, but he’s established himself as a prominent first team player under Graham Rowntree and was a key figure in the province’s run to URC success last season.

Those performances helped push him into the Ireland picture, earning a Test debut in the World Cup warm-up game against Italy last summer, featuring for 19 minutes off the bench.

Nash didn’t make the final World Cup squad but shot into contention for the Six Nations after Hansen and O’Brien were both ruled out of the tournament.

After another strong run of form with Munster, Ireland’s opening round clash with France saw Nash backed to make his first Test start and across the first three games, he’s played 225 minutes from a possible 240.

What’s been evident in those outings is that the 26-year-old is willing to try things and take chances on the ball.

Nash admitted to feeling the nerves ahead of that massive opportunity against France, but when the whistle went he looked confident in possession and avoided the trap of playing too safe.

With less than 10 minutes on the clock, one of Nash’s first involvements in Marseille was this chip in behind which left France scrambling, Nash and Josh van der Flier then putting good pressure on as the home side struggle to deal with the situation.

That calmness in possession was also there in dealing with this French restart, Nash staying cool to step inside and gain some extra yards despite the blue jerseys charging his way.

The Limerick native is a different type of athlete to Hansen, and his abrasive carrying was a strong point of his performance on the night – such as this charge into French centre pairing Jonathan Danty and Gael Fickou.

Advertisement

Midway through the second half a powerful leg drive helped him push Thomas Ramos and Louis Bielle-Biarrey back after contact.

That acceleration into contact is a real strength for Nash and his effort in that area never waned, carrying hard again into a cluster of French bodies here as the game entered the final five minutes.

It hasn’t all been perfect from Nash of course, and he will have been frustrated with some errors across the three games, including kicking out on the full against Italy.

While the idea is good, Nash’s execution lets him down and kills a promising Ireland attack.

While Nash actually saw more of the ball against Italy (10 carries) and Wales (11) than in the France game (8), many of his involvements came in more heavily congested areas of the pitch.

Yet he still managed to make some smart contributions when the play came his way against Warren Gatland’s new-look Wales side on Saturday, coming infield and doing well to release this offload to Josh van der Flier under pressure from the Welsh tackler.

He then parked himself back on the wing and it momentarily looked like he might get over for a first-half try, but was left standing static as he waited for Jamison Gibson-Park’s long pass wide to reach him.

With the initial chance out wide gone, Nash then fulfilled his role perfectly across the next passage of play.

Farrell has always encouraged his wingers to not get stuck hugging the touchlines, and as Ireland look to stretch Wales Nash roams infield and works his way across to the opposite flank, where he’s then on hand to take a Jack Crowley pass and feed fellow wing James Lowe for Ireland’s second try of the afternoon.

Nash’s reading of the situation is superb as he gets his hands free to pop the pass over the shoulder of Josh Adams before taking a big hit from the Wales winger.

It was arguably his standout moment of this Six Nations so far, Nash turning provider after marking his first two Six Nations starts with tries.

His second-half score in the defeat of France saw Nash use his positional sense in a different way.

This time, he knows to keep patient and stay wide as Robbie Henshaw charges forward, that patience rewarded when Caelan Doris gets in to support Henshaw – who does brilliantly to take out two French defenders – and spin the final pass out to Nash, who crosses for his first Test try.

As Henshaw bursts for the line, Damian Penaud thinks about sticking to Nash but then gets sucked inside, where he gets caught in no-man’s land.

Doris shows great hands to collect Henshaw’s offload and hit Nash, who is left with a simple finish after a really smart passage of play from all involved.

Nash had a bit more work to do for his try in the second round win against Italy, but his finish was one of a player full of confidence and willing to back himself.

Checking his run after initially looking to come infield and join the play, Nash moves back wide to take the pass from Jamison Gibson-Park.

The corner is calling for Nash but he makes the right choice with his finish, avoiding the risk of being forced over the line by cutting inside and using his strength to charge over through two Italian defenders.

Nash doesn’t bring the same X-factor as Hansen – few do – but the Limerick native has slotted in very effectively across Ireland’s three games and made a real impact in Farrell’s team.

Overall, the signs have been very encouraging for a player who just four caps into his international career, is still finding his feet in this Irish system.