'You trust the experts' - Farrell confident Nash is good to go

IRELAND ARE CONFIDENT that right wing Calvin Nash is fully fit to start against Scotland in the Six Nations this Saturday, a week after he was forced off early in the defeat to England due to a head injury.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell said that Nash has come through the return-to-play protocols with “flying colours” and has been cleared to play this weekend by an independent concussion consultant, as required by World Rugby.

Nash was replaced after just four minutes at Twickenham and didn’t return to the pitch.

However, Nash passed the subsequent stages of the Head Injury Assessment [HIA] and has now been cleared by the independent concussion consultant, as is necessary due to regulations around head injuries.

Nash’s fitness has caused some confusion given that World Rugby requires some players to stand down from playing for 12 days after head injuries.

However, it is still possible for players to come through a seven-day process if they don’t have a history of concussion or if they haven’t displayed “Criteria 1 indications” of concussion.

So while Farrell said he understands if people are concerned to see Nash back in action, Ireland are confident that the process has been followed to the tee.

“I would understand that but if you’re in the inner circle and you understand the process that these players have to go through now, you would thoroughly back that process,” said Farrell today after naming Nash on the right wing in an unchanged Ireland team.

“One, he has gone through it with flying colours and he never looked like failing for one second. And two, the process, I think is very sound.

“Accumulating a few days of getting to the next stage, passing them with flying colours, and having a conversation, an interview, a wellness type appointment with an independent doctor today, and there have been no issues there. So, all is good to go.”

Farrell confirmed that while Nash had not been able to return to the pitch at Twickenham last weekend, he has subsequently come through the next steps of the HIA process.

“He passed the three stages that he had to go,” said Farrell.

“He trained fully yesterday without doing contact within the session but had to do contact after the session. Passed that with flying colours, no problem whatsoever. He had to see an independent doctor – if it’s a seven-day turnaround you have to do that – and he passed that with flying colours as well.”

Farrell was asked if any part of him still thought Nash should sit out this weekend’s game even despite the process clearing him.

“Well, you’ve got to trust the process and what you have been told and what you’re seeing daily as well,” said Farrell.

“I mean, we have got experts in that field who have been through a lot in this regard over the last few years themselves, you know? So, you trust the experts on this.”

Adding to the confusion around Nash is that fact that Ciarán Frawley, who also suffered a head injury after replacing Nash last weekend, has been ruled out of the Scotland game.

But Farrell confirmed that Frawley has to go through the 12-day return-to-play protocols, rather than the seven-day process that applies to Nash.

“He went back to Leinster pretty early doors [this week], he was on a 12-day turnaround,” said Farrell of Frawley.

“I’m sorry, that was probably misinterpreted at the beginning of the week so, that’s the case with him.”