Monday 7 March 2022
NFL player banned for entire 2022 season over gambling

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was found to have gambled on matches last season.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
ATLANTA FALCONS WIDE receiver Calvin Ridley has been banned for the entire 2022 NFL season after being found to have gambled on matches last season, the league said Monday.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Ridley was found to have placed bets on NFL games during a five-day period in 2021.

The league said an investigation found there was no evidence Ridley had used inside information, or that any game was compromised in any way.

In a letter to the 27-year-old receiver notifying him of his suspension, Goodell said Ridley had risked damaging the integrity of the sport.

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success – and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league – than upholding the integrity of the game,” Goodell said.

“Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction.”

Goodell said Ridley had co-operated with NFL investigators and admitted wrongdoing.

He will be eligible to petition the league for reinstatement on 15 February 2023. 

