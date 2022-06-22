Cam Smith and Hollywood great Bill Murray among latest names confirmed for JP McManus Pro-Am

Bill Murray pictured at Semple Stadium last weekend watching Galway vs Cork in the GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final.

Bill Murray pictured at Semple Stadium last weekend watching Galway vs Cork in the GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final.

CAMERON SMITH, Xander Schauffele and Hollywood superstar Bill Murray are among the latest names to be confirmed for the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am, which takes place from 4 to 5 July in Adare Manor, County Limerick.

Murray, who was pictured with JP McManus at Semple Stadium last weekend watching Galway vs Cork in the GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final, is a star of films such as Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day, in addition to being a well-known amateur golfer.

10 of the world’s top 11 ranked golfers are now confirmed for the sold-out event, with Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa among those taking part.

Irish stars including Padraig Harrington, Paul McGinley, four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry are also set to compete.

The final professional field for the sixth staging of the charity event, which has raised over 140 million, can be seen at the bottom of the article.

Reacting to the news, McManus said: “We’re privileged to be joined by the world’s greatest golfers; those who have achieved so much in their careers and some incredible personalities to augment the occasion. We’re looking forward to welcoming them to the redesigned Golf Course at Adare Manor, quite a few of them joined us in previous years but may not have seen the work Tom Fazio and his team have done to the course since. Let’s hope for a bit of sunshine to really make what we expect to be a very special couple of days in Limerick.”

The full field of amateurs and professionals are set to be entered into a draw on 2 July, with tee-times released shortly thereafter.

Confirmed list of professional participants with world ranking in brackets:

Scottie Scheffler (1)

Rory McIlroy (2)

Jon Rahm (3)

Collin Morikawa (4)

Justin Thomas (5)

Patrick Cantlay (6)

Cameron Smith (7)

Sam Burns (9)

Matt Fitzpatrick (10)

Jordan Spieth (11)

Xander Schauffele (15)

Dustin Johnson (16)

Leona Maguire (17)

Brooks Koepka (19)

Shane Lowry (24)

Tyrrell Hatton (26)

Paul Casey (27)

Bryson DeChambeau (30)

Jason Kokrak (33)

Seamus Power (36)

Harold Varner III (37)

Adam Scott (40)

Tom Hoge (41)

Tommy Fleetwood (42)

Justin Rose (47)

Alex Noren (62)

Matt Kuchar (73)

Lee Westwood (85)

Bernd Wiesberger (97)

Ian Poulter (98)

Danny Willett (138)

Rickie Fowler (142)

Henrik Stenson (153)

Rafa Cabrera-Bello (155)

Pat Perez (170)

Thorbjorn Olesen (180)

Padraig Harrington (196)

Martin Kaymer (224)

Brandon Stone (235)

Graeme McDowell (372)

Luke Donald (496)

John Murphy (612)

Tiger Woods (921)

Cormac Sharvin (1259)

Thomas Bjorn (1404)

Paul Dunne (1785=)

Ian Woosnam (1785=)

Paul McGinley (1785=)

Mark O’Meara (N/A)