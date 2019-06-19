League Two club clarify that they're on trial to Wes Hoolahan

THERE WERE QUITE a few raised eyebrows yesterday when reports emerged which suggested that Wes Hoolahan was on trial with a club who narrowly avoided relegation from the Football League at the end of the 2018-19 season.

This afternoon, Cambridge United clarified the situation in a statement on their website.

The veteran playmaker will indeed link up with Cambridge for pre-season training on 24 June, but the onus will be on the League Two outfit to make a positive impression.

The club have already offered a contract to the 37-year-old former Ireland international, who will make a decision after spending a couple of weeks training with Colin Calderwood’s side.

Hoolahan, who left Norwich City in 2018 after over 10 years at Carrow Road, is currently a free agent following a season-long spell at Championship club West Bromwich Albion, for whom he made 10 appearances in all competitions.

“The intention would be to convince him to sign,” Calderwood — who worked with Hoolahan during his time as assistant boss at Norwich — told Cambridgeshire Live.

“It’s his experience of coming from higher levels and the Premier League and international football, that’s the attraction to me and it I want to have that around the environment.

“It’s a terrific name for us but only if everything falls into place a little bit, but I’m hoping that they do.”

Cambridge United have also confirmed that their club captain, former Bohemians midfielder Gary Deegan, has accepted terms on a new one-year contract.

