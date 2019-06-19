This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 June, 2019
League Two club clarify that they're on trial to Wes Hoolahan

Cambridge United are hoping to play their way into the Irish playmaker’s plans for next season.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 5:32 PM
22 minutes ago 1,134 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4689502
Wes Hoolahan spent last season with West Bromwich Albion.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Wes Hoolahan spent last season with West Bromwich Albion.
Wes Hoolahan spent last season with West Bromwich Albion.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

THERE WERE QUITE a few raised eyebrows yesterday when reports emerged which suggested that Wes Hoolahan was on trial with a club who narrowly avoided relegation from the Football League at the end of the 2018-19 season.

This afternoon, Cambridge United clarified the situation in a statement on their website.

The veteran playmaker will indeed link up with Cambridge for pre-season training on 24 June, but the onus will be on the League Two outfit to make a positive impression.

The club have already offered a contract to the 37-year-old former Ireland international, who will make a decision after spending a couple of weeks training with Colin Calderwood’s side.

Hoolahan, who left Norwich City in 2018 after over 10 years at Carrow Road, is currently a free agent following a season-long spell at Championship club West Bromwich Albion, for whom he made 10 appearances in all competitions.

“The intention would be to convince him to sign,” Calderwood — who worked with Hoolahan during his time as assistant boss at Norwich — told Cambridgeshire Live.

“It’s his experience of coming from higher levels and the Premier League and international football, that’s the attraction to me and it I want to have that around the environment.

“It’s a terrific name for us but only if everything falls into place a little bit, but I’m hoping that they do.”

Cambridge United have also confirmed that their club captain, former Bohemians midfielder Gary Deegan, has accepted terms on a new one-year contract.

