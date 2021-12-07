Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 7 December 2021
Dundalk exodus continues as Derry poach fourth star from Oriel Park

Defender Cameron Dummigan has followed Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney and Will Patching to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 Dec 2021, 1:09 PM
35 minutes ago 1,094 Views 0 Comments
Cameron Dummigan has signed a two-year contract.
DERRY CITY HAVE continued to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2022 campaign with the signing of defender Cameron Dummigan from Dundalk.

The 25-year-old former Burnley man has penned a two-year deal and is the fourth player to leave Oriel Park for the Ryan McBride Brandywell in recent weeks, following the signings of local pair Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney as well as midfielder Will Patching.

As well as securing European football for next season, the Candystripes are also expected to mount a title challenge under head coach Ruaidhri Higgins for what will be his first full season in charge since leaving his position as opposition analyst for the senior men’s Republic of Ireland team.

“I’m delighted to welcome a player of Cameron’s quality and versatility to the club. It is very rare that a player is equally effective in a number of positions, but that’s certainly what he brings us,” Higgins said.

“He has a wealth of experience behind him and is still only 25 years old so I would like to think he’s joining the club with his best years ahead of him.”

