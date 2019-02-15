This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dundalk sign former Burnley full-back from Oldham Athletic

Cameron Dummigan is capped for Northern Ireland at U21 level.

By Ben Blake Friday 15 Feb 2019, 6:41 PM
36 minutes ago 865 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4496272
Dummigan at Oriel Park.
Image: DundalkFC.com
Dummigan at Oriel Park.
Dummigan at Oriel Park.
Image: DundalkFC.com

ON THE NIGHT that the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season returns, reigning champions Dundalk have announced a long-term deal for Cameron Dummigan. 

The 22-year-old joins from Oldham Athletic, where he made 85 appearances and won the club’s Young Player of the Year in 2017. 

Full-back Dummigan, capped for Northern Ireland at U21 level, spent three years at Burnley between 2013 and 2016, and worked his way up the ranks to the first team without making a senior appearance. 

“I am delighted to be here,” Dummigan said. “Once I heard that Dundalk were interested I wanted to get it done.

“I am pleased to get the deal over the line. I have known about the club for the past few years and I am keen to be part of the group.

It helps knowing a few players in the group. I played with Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy before. It’s always good. I will get to know everyone quickly and I can’t wait to get started.”

He added: “I am buzzing to be here. I am looking forward to being here and getting into the squad.

“I want to keep last year’s form going and I want to add to that. I want to be successful with the club.”

Dundalk fullback Alongside Dundalk chairman Mike Treacy. Source: dundalkfc.com

Dundalk chairman Mike Treacy added: “Cameron is a player we have tracked for some time and we are delighted to welcome him to Dundalk Football Club. Cameron possesses a lot of positive attributes that we believe will see him integrate quickly and easily into our squad.”

“During his time at Burnley, Cameron was involved with the first team squad and whilst he did not make a Premier League appearance, Sean Dyche named him on the bench in the games against Chelsea, Southampton, Watford and Swansea, which says a lot about the talent he has.”

Cameron has also played all the way through the youth teams for Northern Ireland, and we believe playing at Dundalk FC will give him an excellent platform to win a place in the Northern Ireland senior team.

“I would also like to place on record my thanks to everyone behind the scenes at the club who have all worked tirelessly to complete this signing, as well as that of our other recruits during the off-season. I’m hugely optimistic about the forthcoming season and can’t wait to see all the supporters at tonight’s game.”

