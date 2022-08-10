Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 10 August 2022
Cameron Smith refuses to be drawn on LIV Golf reports

Fellow Australian Cameron Percy had indicated Smith was set to join the rebel tour.

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Aug 2022
OPEN CHAMPION CAMERON Smith has refused to comment on reports that he has agreed to join the LIV golf tour.

On Tuesday Cameron Percy suggested his fellow Australians Smith and Marc Leishman had agreed to join the controversial Saudi-backed series. Reports suggested Smith could receive 100 million US dollars for making the switch.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis, Smith did not deny the report as he refused to be drawn on his future.

“My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup play-offs,” said the 28-year-old. “That’s all I’m here for.

“If there’s something I need to say regarding the PGA Tour or LIV, it will come from Cameron Smith, not Cameron Percy.

“I’m a man of my word and whenever you guys need to know anything it will be said by me.

“Like I said, I’m here to play the FedEx Cup play-offs. That’s been my focus the last week and a half, that’s what I’m here to do. I’m here to win the FedEx Cup play-offs.”

Smith did say he intended to play in the President’s Cup in September, which might at least suggest any move to the LIV series is not imminent as such a move would put his participation in Charlotte, North Carolina next month at risk.

“That’s something that we’ve been looking forward to for the last three years,” Smith said. “We missed a year because of Covid and that’s something that I look forward to being a part of.”

Smith had also declined to address reports linking him to LIV Golf following his stunning Open victory at St Andrews last month, when he overturned a four-shot deficit with a final round of 64, finishing 20 under par to beat Tiger Woods’ 22-year-old record.

Press Association

