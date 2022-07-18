AUSTRALIA’S CAMERON SMITH faces questions about his future after claiming his maiden major title in brilliant fashion in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

Smith overturned a four-shot deficit courtesy of his second 64 in the space of three days, the 28-year-old from Brisbane finishing 20 under par to beat the previous record on the Old Course of 19 under set by Tiger Woods in 2000.

An eighth birdie of the day on the 18th gave Smith a one-shot victory over playing partner Cameron Young, who eagled the final hole, with 54-hole co-leader Rory McIlroy a shot further back following a closing 70.

“I think to win an Open Championship in itself is probably going to be a golfer’s highlight in their career. To do it around St Andrews I think is just unbelievable,” said Smith, who declined the chance to deny reports linking him to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series in his winner’s press conference.

“It’s unreal to look at these names on this trophy and then add mine, I’m lost for words. I’m definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing (the Claret Jug), that’s for sure.”

Cameron Smith poses with the Claret Jug. Source: PA

Asked about the possibility of joining the breakaway LIV Golf series, which is spearheaded by fellow Australian and two-time Open champion Greg Norman, Smith said: “I just won the British Open and you’re asking about that. I think that’s pretty not that good.”

Pressed on whether he was interested in joining, Smith added: “I don’t know mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I’m here to win golf tournaments.”

However, News Corp newspapers in Australia reported that a number of high-profile Australians were poised to move to LIV now that the last major of 2022 was over.

“Let’s get down to brass tacks. Cameron Smith is likely to abandon traditional golf,” The Australian paper said.

The consensus is that he’ll join the rebel LIV brigade while his fingerprints are still fresh on the Claret Jug.”

By winning the Open, Smith became only the fifth Australian to claim the title alongside Peter Thomson, Kel Nagle, Ian Baker-Finch and Norman.

Norman led the applause for his countryman, tweeting: “Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi! A spectacular final round mate.

“A triumph for you and for Australia as the first Australian to win in 29 years. You’re in good company. Enjoy every moment of your @TheOpen victory.”

Additional reporting by © Agence France-Presse