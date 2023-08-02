Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron to run it back at Dublin's 3Arena in November

KATIE TAYLOR WILL seek to avenge the sole loss on her professional record when she again challenges Chantelle Cameron for the undisputed light-welterweight title at Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday 25 November.

Taylor [22-1, 6KOs], who lost a majority decision to England’s Cameron [18-0, 8KOs] in May, will again host the reigning 140-pound ruler as Matchroom and Eddie Hearn return to Ireland for the second time in six months.

The Bray woman, 37, remains the undisputed champion a division below Cameron at lightweight (135lbs) and will once more move up in weight for a contest in which only Cameron’s light-welterweight titles will be on the line.

“I’m delighted the rematch has been made and really can’t wait for another huge night in November,” said Taylor. “I relish challenges like this and these are the occasions I live for.”

The 32-year-old Cameron, a narrow but deserved victor in Dublin 10 weeks ago, is confident that she can get the job done even more emphatically the second time around.

But she will have to do it once more on Irish soil, where Taylor can guarantee a sellout in the capital and where the fight is consequently far more lucrative to all involved than if it were to take place in the champion’s homeland.

“Last time out I pulled off one of the best ever away wins against the best female fighter on the planet,” Cameron said. “To go over to Ireland for her homecoming with my belts on the line and beat her was a brilliant experience, but beating her on 25 November will surpass that as I know what to expect now.

“I’ve boxed at that high level with a huge amount of pressure on me and the crowd against me. Going into 25 November, I’m more than prepared this time. I know what it feels like now and I’m going to go in there with more aggression and energy and I’m confident of getting the job done in better fashion.

“I’m going to be a lot better in the rematch. In the gym, we’re correcting mistakes that I’ve made. There were little things that I was doing during the first fight that led to me being headbutted a lot – that’s why my face was very bruised up at the end of the fight.

Going back to Ireland to beat Katie Taylor twice in a row will show that it wasn’t just a lucky night for me and an off night for Katie. I said it last time: I think I’m all wrong for Katie. I’m too big, I’m too strong and my will to win is too strong. I’m going to be there all night long. Katie picked the wrong fighter to fight.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who will begin adding Irish and British talent to the undercard in the coming weeks, added: “Strap yourselves in for another electric night at the 3Arena in Dublin as Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor run it back for super-lightweight (light-welterweight) supremacy on Saturday 25 November 25.

The atmosphere inside that arena was one of the loudest and most special that I’ve ever experienced in all my years in this sport and I expect 25 November to be even better.

“Last time out, Chantelle Cameron proved that she in one of the very best female fighters on the planet by handing Katie Taylor her first loss in the professional ranks. Katie will be desperate to avenge that loss but Chantelle is determined to prove that it wasn’t a one-off.”

The bout will be broadcast exclusively live on DAZN and ticket details will be announced in the coming weeks.