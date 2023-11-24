'I don't think I've ever been this motivated for a fight' - Taylor and Cameron make weight

IT’S ON, AGAIN, for all the spoils at 140 pounds.

Everything went smoothly on the scales with challenger Katie Taylor coming in fractionally heavier than light-welterweight ruler Chantelle Cameron (139.6lbs to 139.5lbs), with the pair coming face to the face for the final time before Taylor seeks to amend the only blemish on her CV tomorrow night.

On stage at a packed Helix in DCU, the pair of female boxing icons produced a stare-down which was strangely exhilarating despite nothing happening at all. The violinists who have become a fixture of these Katie Taylor occasions added to it mightily, transitioning from suspense to excitement with an Irish twist.

Taylor rattled through the usuals afterwards: she’s feeling great, the support has been amazing, she can’t wait to actually get in there and fight.

And then she added:

I don’t think I’ve ever been this motivated for a fight, to be honest. I love my job. I love being involved in these big nights. And I don’t mind being the underdog, either.

Taylor has been far more withdrawn — serious, even — in the lead-up to this do-or-die sequel than was the case with the original, before which she leant more into the pageantry of the homecoming.

But perhaps she’s enjoying this week in her own way, taking a step back from the promotional insanity and focusing on what she actually loves: competition.

Englishwoman Cameron emerged wearing the jersey of her local rugby club, Northampton Saints: it’s one of her dreams to headline at the Saints’ Franklin’s Gardens, albeit she would have to lose to Taylor in order for a trilogy bout to be feasible.

The reception was mostly respectful for Cameron, who has loosened up this time around and even endeared herself a little bit to Irish fans.

The champion will walk to the ring second at the 3Arena, where Cameron proved to herself back in May that she has nothing to fear.

The challenger will walk first this time around, as it should be. Katie Taylor has it all to gain and all to lose.

Their rematch will take place on the streaming platform DAZN, with first bell expected just before 10pm.