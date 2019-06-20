Brilliant last-minute strike sends Cameroon through to last 16

There was joy at the death for Cameroon this evening.

There was joy at the death for Cameroon this evening.

AJARA NCHOUT’S BRILLIANT goal at the death gave Cameroon a dramatic 2-1 win over New Zealand on Thursday and took the Indomitable Lionesses through to the women’s World Cup knockout stage.

Just 10 seconds of the allotted five minutes of added time remained in Montpellier when Nchout curled a shot into the net at the end of a slaloming run to give her side the victory.

Nchout, who plays club football in Norway, had earlier given Cameroon the lead in the 57th minute, controlling with her shoulder before slotting home.

However, when Aurelle Awona sliced a Katie Bowen cross into her own net with 10 minutes left, it looked as though both teams were heading out.

Instead, the last-gasp goal means Cameroon are certain to go through as one of the best third-placed sides, while New Zealand return home without a point.

Cameroon will find out later on Thursday if their last-16 opponents will be England or hosts France, depending on the outcome of the Group F match between Thailand and Chile in Rennes.

- © AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!