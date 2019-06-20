This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brilliant last-minute strike sends Cameroon through to last 16

Ajara Nchout was the hero as she scored a brilliant 95th winner for her side against New Zealand.

By AFP Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 7:35 PM
42 minutes ago 925 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4691546
There was joy at the death for Cameroon this evening.
Image: Claude Paris
Image: Claude Paris

AJARA NCHOUT’S BRILLIANT goal at the death gave Cameroon a dramatic 2-1 win over New Zealand on Thursday and took the Indomitable Lionesses through to the women’s World Cup knockout stage.

Just 10 seconds of the allotted five minutes of added time remained in Montpellier when Nchout curled a shot into the net at the end of a slaloming run to give her side the victory.

Nchout, who plays club football in Norway, had earlier given Cameroon the lead in the 57th minute, controlling with her shoulder before slotting home.

However, when Aurelle Awona sliced a Katie Bowen cross into her own net with 10 minutes left, it looked as though both teams were heading out.

Instead, the last-gasp goal means Cameroon are certain to go through as one of the best third-placed sides, while New Zealand return home without a point.

Cameroon will find out later on Thursday if their last-16 opponents will be England or hosts France, depending on the outcome of the Group F match between Thailand and Chile in Rennes.

- © AFP, 2019  

AFP

