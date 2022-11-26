Membership : Access or Sign Up
All-Ireland champions Kilkenny lead the way with eight All-Star awards

It was a clean sweep for the Cats, with Miriam Walsh named Player of the Year and Brian Dowling taking the Manager of the Year accolade.

Miriam Walsh collected the PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year award.
Image: Ryan Bryne/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR champions Kilkenny dominate the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars team after capturing the O’Duffy Cup for a 15th time, with Miriam Walsh collecting the Senior Player of the Year award.

The Cats star forward takes one of their eight places on the team; the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Star selection announced by Marie Crowe at a ceremony in Croke Park tonight.

Amongst the All-Stars recipients for the All-Ireland champions were first-time winners Aoife Norris as goalkeeper and half-back Laura Murphy. Grace Walsh and Claire Phelan picked up their third All-Star wins in defence.

The Cats half-forward duo of Julianne Malone and Denise Gaule also landed awards, with Gaule having previously taken her place on the All-Star team in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Katie Nolan was named at corner forward in the 2022 line-up, with the excellent Walsh joining her Kilkenny team-mate as full-forward.

Cork were awarded four positions from their 10 nominations: Libby Coppinger at corner-back, Saoirse McCarthy at half-back, Ashling Thompson in midfield and Katriona Mackey at corner-forward.

Waterford captain Lorraine Bray and Beth Carton were also recognised, with Galway’s Shauna Healy completing the line-up.

Kilkenny Manager Brian Dowling was named as PwC Camogie Manager of the Year for the second time having guided the Cats to All-Ireland victory in 2020 and 2022.

Lisa Casserly of Galway was the recipient of the Intermediate Player of the Year accolade, whilst Antrim’s Dervla Cosgrove took the junior individual prize. All POTY winners were selected after voting by inter-county players through the GPA, with the awards sponsored by PwC.

Meanwhile, All-Ireland Intermediate champions Galway dominated the 2022 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars selection with seven players. Runners-up Cork and All-Ireland Premier Junior champions Antrim had three players each recognised, with one a-piece for Meath and Antrim.

2022 PwC Camogie All-Star Winners

1. Aoife Norris (Kilkenny – first All-Star)

2. Libby Coppinger (Cork – first All-Star), 3. Grace Walsh (Kilkenny – 3rd All-Star), 4. Shauna Healy (Galway - 4th All-Star)

5. Laura Murphy (Kilkenny – first All-Star), 6. Claire Phelan (Kilkenny – third All-Star), 7. Saoirse McCarthy (Cork – first All-Star, 2018 Soaring Star)

8. Ashling Thompson (Cork – third All-Star), 9. Lorraine Bray (Waterford – second All-Star, 2015 Soaring Star)

10. Denise Gaule (Kilkenny – sixth All-Star), 11. Beth Carton (Waterford – third All-Star), 12. Julianne Malone (Kilkenny – second All-Star)

13. Katie Nolan (Kilkenny – second All-Star), 14. Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny – third All-Star), 15. Katriona Mackey (Cork – sixth All-Star).

The42 Team

