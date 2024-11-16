Cork's Hayes earns Player of the Year award as Rebels lead the way at camogie All-Stars

CORK’S LAURA HAYES has been crowned the PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year as the Rebels claimed eight spots on the 2024 All-Star team at a ceremony in Croke Park last night.

The All-Ireland champions were represented by goalkeeper Amy Lee along with Pamela Mackey, Laura Hayes and Laura Treacy in defence. Ashling Thompson, Saoirse McCarthy, Katrina Mackey and Amy Lee completes the Cork line-up.

The O’Duffy Cup champions also picked up the manager of the year award as Ger Manley was recognised.

All-Ireland finalists Galway earned five spots on the All-Star selection as Dervla Higgins, Róisín Black, Aoife Donohue, Carrie Dolan and Niamh Mallon were all included.

Tipperary and Dublin were both allocated one spot each, with Karen Kennedy and Claire Gannon getting the nod.

2024 PwC Camogie All Star Winners

1. Amy Lee – Cork (Goalkeeper)

2. Dervla Higgins – Galway (Corner Back), 3. Roisin Black – Galway (Full Back), 4. Pamela Mackey – Cork (Corner Back)

5. Laura Hayes – Cork (Wing/Half Back), 6. Laura Treacy – Cork (Centre Back), 7. Claire Gannon – Dublin (Wing/Half Back)

8. Ashling Thompson – Cork (Midfield), 9. Aoife Donohue – Galway (Midfield)

10. Saoirse McCarthy – Cork (Wing/Half Forward), 11. Karen Kennedy – Tipperary (Centre Forward), 12. Carrie Dolan – Galway (Wing/Half Forward)

13. Niamh Mallon – Galway (Corner Forward), 14. Katrina Mackey – Cork (Full Forward), 15. Amy O’Connor – Cork (Corner Forward)