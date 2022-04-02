Membership : Access or Sign Up
'Another step towards equality within the Gaelic games family' as Camogie vote for integration

A motion was passed overwhelmingly at Camogie Association Congress this afternoon.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 2 Apr 2022, 5:07 PM
1 hour ago 856 Views 2 Comments
gaa 2021's All-Ireland winning captains across the four codes. Source: Inpho Sports.

THE GAELIC PLAYERS Association [GPA] have hailed “another step towards equality within the Gaelic games family” after a motion regarding integration was passed overwhelmingly at Camogie Congress today.

97% voted in favour of Motion 19, after the GAA and LGFA have in recent weeks similarly passed motions committing to one single governing body.

“The motion regarding amalgamation with the GAA and LGFA has been passed overwhelmingly at Camogie Congress,” a tweet from the GPA reads.

“All three associations have now backed amalgamation. This is another step towards #equality within the Gaelic games family.”


89.8% of the vote supported the GPA’s motion at GAA congress, while LGFA Congress saw a resounding passing of 67-8 in favour of a similar motion proposed by Galway.

Camogie Association president Hilda Breslin told the Irish Examiner this week that, should the latest integration motion be successfully passed at the Carrickdale Hotel in Louth today, she would invite the presidents of the GAA and LGFA to sit at the one table and formally begin integration talks.

“We are all going to Congresses and coming up with aspirations, and they are wonderful and it is brilliant that we are talking about this. But the next step must be concrete,” Breslin told Eoghan Cormican.

“To me, the next step is the three presidents sitting down together, and that is what I will be calling for, if we get our mandate, that we sit down and put in place a formal mechanism to start this process.

“It doesn’t matter who puts the invitation out there, but if we get a mandate this weekend, we’ll be putting the invitation to the other two bodies.”  

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

