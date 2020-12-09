BE PART OF THE TEAM

Camogie Association investigating alleged pro-IRA chants after Armagh's All-Ireland win

The incident in question took place in the Armagh dressing rooms during their post-match celebrations.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 11:29 AM
55 minutes ago
Armagh celebrate winning the All-Ireland at Kingspan Breffni Park.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION have launched an investigation after it was claimed that the Armagh team engaged in pro-IRA chants in their dressing room following last weekend’s All-Ireland premier junior final victory.

Social media clips from after the game showed Armagh players celebrating after the win over Cavan on Saturday.

A Camogie Association spokesperson said: “The Camogie Association are aware of this matter and are currently investigating it and therefore will not be commenting on it at this time.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley told the BBC the incident was ‘unexcusable’.

“A victory in such a championship is clearly a huge achievement for any team, but it is deeply disappointing that once again we see another incident relating to Gaelic games and IRA chanting,” he said.

However, several people have defended the players, saying their chants were misheard and they were in fact shouting, ‘ooh ahh up Armagh’.

About the author:

Kevin O'Brien
