Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Camogie Association intervene in bid to keep Laois in 2020 adult competitions

Laois Camogie announced yesterday that the county would not field for the 2020 inter-county season due to ‘unavailability of players’.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 5:57 PM
46 minutes ago
The Laois camogie team ahead of their 2016 All-Ireland intermediate semi-final.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
The Laois camogie team ahead of their 2016 All-Ireland intermediate semi-final.
The Laois camogie team ahead of their 2016 All-Ireland intermediate semi-final.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION has confirmed that it is in contact with Laois Camogie “to work towards a solution that will maintain the participation” of the county in 2020 adult competitions.

The O’Moore county announced yesterday that they were unable to field an intermediate team for the inter-county season due to ‘unavailability of players’.

And the Camogie Association has told The42 today that it is holding talks with both the county board and player representatives in a bid to find a solution — ultimately for Laois to field a team at provincial and national level.

“In relation to the withdrawal by Laois Camogie of their adult inter-county team from national and provincial competitions in 2020, the Camogie Association wishes to confirm that it is in contact with the Laois Camogie Board as well as player representatives to work towards a solution that will maintain the participation of Laois Camogie in this year’s competitions,” a Camogie Assocation spokesperson said in a statement.

We thank all parties involved for their co-operation so far and we hope for a satisfactory outcome that will ensure the continued development of Camogie within the county at adult inter-county level.

All-Ireland Premier Junior champions in 2015, Laois have been on the rise on the camogie scene over the past few years, and were due to play in Division 2 of the league this spring. 

After reaching the Leinster senior championship semi-final last year, they were set to contest the same grade this year along with the All-Ireland intermediate championship.

Last summer, the county narrowly missed out on a last-four spot at national level.

The news of Laois’ withdrawal came as a surprise to many yesterday, with the county winning a first-ever All-Ireland minor B title last May, and an U16B crown in 2017.  

Kieran Delaney — an All-Ireland junior club championship winning hurler with Kilkenny side St Patrick’s, Ballyragget — had just been appointed as manager in November. A former coach with the Kilkenny camógs, he took the Laois job after managing the Abbeyleix senior hurlers.

Off The Ball understand that 20 players attended training last weekend, and there was no word about the team being withdrawn from competitions.

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
