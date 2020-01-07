This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Laois unable to field camogie team in 2020 due to 'unavailability of players'

The 2015 All-Ireland Premier Junior champions have withdrawn from all adult competitions.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 4:01 PM
39 minutes ago 843 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4956455

LAOIS CAMOGIE HAVE today announced that the county will not field an adult team for the 2020 inter-county season due to ‘unavailability of players’.

the-laois-team The Laois camogie team ahead of their 2016 All-Ireland intermediate semi-final. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

All-Ireland Premier Junior champions in 2015, the O’Moore county have been on the rise over the past few years and were due to play in Division 2 of the league this spring. 

Leinster senior championship was also on the horizon after reaching the semi-finals of the competition last year, as well as contesting the intermediate grade of the All-Ireland series in 2020.

In 2019, they narrowly missed out on a place in the All-Ireland intermediate semi-finals.

But a decision has been made as Laois aren’t in a position to field a team for these competitions in 2020.

“Following an executive meeting held on Monday 6th January 2020 it is with great regret that Laois Camogie are not in a position to field an intermediate team for the 2020 competitions due to unavailability of players,” a statement from the county board reads

“Laois Camogie would sincerely like to thank Kieran Delaney and his management team for their time, commitment and professionalism to date.

“Laois Camogie would also like to acknowledge the players who did commit but unfortunately there wasn’t enough to form a panel.”

Delaney — an All-Ireland junior club championship winning hurler with Kilkenny’s St Patrick’s, Ballyragget — had only been appointed as manager in November.

A former coach with the Kilkenny camógs, he took the Laois job after managing the Abbeyleix senior hurlers.

The news of Laois’ withdrawal comes as a surprise to many, with the county winning a first-ever All-Ireland minor B title last May, and an U16B crown in 2017. 

The42 has been in contact with the Camogie Association, who say it does not wish to comment on the matter at the moment.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie