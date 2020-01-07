Laois unable to field camogie team in 2020 due to 'unavailability of players'

LAOIS CAMOGIE HAVE today announced that the county will not field an adult team for the 2020 inter-county season due to ‘unavailability of players’.

The Laois camogie team ahead of their 2016 All-Ireland intermediate semi-final. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

All-Ireland Premier Junior champions in 2015, the O’Moore county have been on the rise over the past few years and were due to play in Division 2 of the league this spring.

Leinster senior championship was also on the horizon after reaching the semi-finals of the competition last year, as well as contesting the intermediate grade of the All-Ireland series in 2020.

In 2019, they narrowly missed out on a place in the All-Ireland intermediate semi-finals.

But a decision has been made as Laois aren’t in a position to field a team for these competitions in 2020.

“Following an executive meeting held on Monday 6th January 2020 it is with great regret that Laois Camogie are not in a position to field an intermediate team for the 2020 competitions due to unavailability of players,” a statement from the county board reads.

“Laois Camogie would sincerely like to thank Kieran Delaney and his management team for their time, commitment and professionalism to date.

“Laois Camogie would also like to acknowledge the players who did commit but unfortunately there wasn’t enough to form a panel.”

Delaney — an All-Ireland junior club championship winning hurler with Kilkenny’s St Patrick’s, Ballyragget — had only been appointed as manager in November.

A former coach with the Kilkenny camógs, he took the Laois job after managing the Abbeyleix senior hurlers.

The news of Laois’ withdrawal comes as a surprise to many, with the county winning a first-ever All-Ireland minor B title last May, and an U16B crown in 2017.

The42 has been in contact with the Camogie Association, who say it does not wish to comment on the matter at the moment.

