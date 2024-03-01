Camogie Association invests €845k as player charter launched

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION has announced an investment of €845,000 as it launches its historic minimum standards player charter for the 2024-2027 seasons.

The Association pledges €32,500 to each of the 26 counties participating in both the Very National League and Glen Dimplex All-Ireland championship (exclusively for first teams), culminating in a substantial total investment of €845,000.

This funding is in addition to the €1.1 million invested by Government (€42,366 per county) for team supports and player expenses.

The player charter’s requirements and recommendations include key aspects like expenses, facilities, physical and performance support, nutrition, and gear – all designed to support a maximum squad of 30 players.

From 2024, each county will have access to almost €75,000 worth of financial support towards running county teams, divided across team support (€29,000) and player expenses (€45,866).

The exact mechanism of the Association’s contribution to expenses will be finalised in the coming weeks, with President Hilda Breslin recently hailing it as “a huge breakthrough” for female inter-county players.

“The Camogie Association’s Player Charter signifies our dedication to agreed minimum required standards and player expenses, reflecting a substantial investment of €845,000 by the Camogie Association,” Breslin said today.

Camogie Association President Hilda Breslin. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“This Charter has been formulated through engagement and research with Camogie County Boards and covers substantial costs, ensuring a level field from which all counties can start their journey towards excellence.”

Breslin will be succeeded as President by Brian Molloy at Congress next month.

The 42 understands the LGFA player charter will be launched in due course. Final aspects were yet to be ironed out last week.

An agreement was reached last July to deliver a charter for female inter-county players – as called for by the GPA – for the 2024 season. A male player charter had already existed.