Camogie Association postpone four fixtures due to 'outbreak of gastroenteritis' among squads

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION have postponed four of this weekend’s inter-county championship fixtures due to illnesses within squads, making the decision “due to player welfare”.

The Association released a statement this morning off the back of an outbreak of gastroenteritis among a number of players who played at the Croagh GAA grounds in Limerick last Saturday. The HSÉ are also investigating the matter.

There, Limerick and Wexford went head-to-head in the round-robin stages of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship while the Treaty and Kerry faced off in the junior clash.

Yesterday, the Association announced that Wexford and Offaly’s senior tie on Saturday had been re-arranged “due to illness in the Wexford panel,” with the Faithful and Limerick’s junior tie also falling foul “due to illness in the Limerick panel”.

The Treaty’s senior side were due to face Division 1 league champions Galway tomorrow, while Kerry and Wicklow were set to go head-to-head in the All-Ireland Premier Junior championship, but those fixtures have also been called off.

Source: Camogie Association/Twitter.

The statement, in full, from the Camogie Association reads:

“Due to an outbreak of gastroenteritis at last weekend’s double-header fixtures in Croagh GAA (Saturday June 29th), involving Limerick, Kerry and Wexford teams, the Camogie Association has made the decision due to player welfare to postpone all fixtures involving these sides this weekend (Saturday July 6th) in order to give the affected players an opportunity to fully recover before the next round of the All-Ireland Championships.

“The Camogie Association have been liaising with the counties involved throughout this week to ensure that they are fully informed of the situation and provided with any necessary advice and assistance.

The HSE’s Public Health and Environmental Health Departments and Limerick City and County Council are investigating the matter and is requesting that any player who has been ill following the matches and has not already been in contact with the HSE to make contact with their Local Department of Public Health.

“The fixtures postponed this weekend are: Galway v Limerick (Senior), Offaly v Wexford (Senior), Offaly v Limerick (Premier Junior) and Kerry v Wicklow (Premier Junior).

“Details regarding the re-arrangement of these fixtures will be confirmed in the coming days and we wish to thank all of the counties impacted by these fixture changes for their co-operation this week.”

