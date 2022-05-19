Membership : Access or Sign Up
Third round of All-Ireland camogie championships dedicated to LGBTQ+ inclusion

The Camogie Association announced the new initiative today.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 May 2022, 2:29 PM
27 minutes ago 398 Views 0 Comments
Players and officials at the launch of Pride Round at Croke Park.
Image: Camogie Association
Image: Camogie Association

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION has announced an initiative that will see the third round of the All-Ireland championships dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ inclusion. 

Launched at Croke Park today, Pride Round will give counties the opportunity to host activities and promote inclusivity and diversity in the sport. 

“I am delighted to launch the Pride Round on behalf of the Camogie Association,” said President of the Camogie Association, Hilda Breslin.

“Camogie is a community-based association, where everyone should feel welcome. One of our core values is inclusiveness and it is vital that we show solidarity and respect with all our members.

“It is important that we follow up those words with actions and we are calling on all units and members to engage positively in promoting the message of inclusivity and diversity through our game.” 

Louise Keane, the Camogie Associations Player Welfare and Inclusion Coordinator, added: “We are really excited for Pride Round.

It’s an opportunity for us to create visibility and allowing people to see themselves in others and see a community where they are not just accepted but they are celebrated and embraced.

“We are asking all counties to get involved and do something, big or small, to celebrate Pride Round and the LGBTQ+ community and we can’t wait to see what they do.”

County teams who wish to engage in Pride Round can complete the expression of interest form here

