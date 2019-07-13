This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 13 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork, Waterford and Tipperary all secure spots in knockout stages of Camogie championship

They beat Meath, Clare, and Dublin respectively.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 8:41 PM
21 minutes ago 851 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4723670
Cait Devane and Emma Flanagan.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Cait Devane and Emma Flanagan.
Cait Devane and Emma Flanagan.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

CORK, WATERFORD, AND Tipperary all secured their progression to the knockout stages of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship this afternoon when they secured home wins at the expense of Meath, Clare and Dublin respectively.

Reigning champions Cork maintained their one hundred percent record when they defeated Meath in Páirc Uí Rinn. The Rebelettes wasted no time in hitting the ground running against Meath, as they soon took control of the game despite conceding the first point to Kristina Troy. They moved 0-8 to 0-3 clear before two goals in four minutes, the first from Ciara McCarthy and the second from Katelynn Hickey, left Meath with a mountain to climb.

Laura Hayes and Cliona Healy were on target with frees to push the gap out to 2-11 to 0-3 at half-time, and while the Royals did manage a goal of their own three minutes in to the second half through Grace Coleman, their attacking forays were few and far between from then on and Cork restricted to them to two further points in the second half.

Manager Paudie Murray went deep into his panel for this game, using only a handful of players who would normally be considered frontline starters, and the hunger to catch the eye of the manager was clear as a young team kept piling on the scores. A third goal from Linda Collins in the 53rd minute sealed what was an emphatic 3-22 to 1-5 victory.

Tipperary will face Cork next week in good form after they sealed their place in the knockout stages, edging out Dublin by five points in a hard-fought encounter at The Ragg.

In a game where every score was hard-earned, Niamh Treacy put Tipp in front after 30 seconds but then Dublin pushed 0-2 to 0-1 ahead after ten minutes of action. It could have been much more, after Caoimhe Burke pulled down Sinéad Wylde for a penalty, but the Dublin attacker – who was in superb form from frees throughout most of the game – pulled her effort wide of the post.

Tipperary edged in front and two monster scores from Mary Ryan from midfield helped them to lead by 0-7 to 0-4 at half time.

They struck another point before the crucial score after 40 minutes set them on a winning path. Grace O’Brien turned over a short Dublin puckout and the ball was worked to Eilish McDonald for the only goal of the game.

Late points from Laura Twomey and Gráinne Quinn kept Dublin it but Cáit Devane finished with 0-5 and McDonald with 1-2 for Tipp, while Caoimhe Burke made a superb late save to deny Wylde and preserve a 1-11 to 0-9 win for the Premier women.

Finally Waterford maintained their recent momentum with a four-point victory against a determined Clare side at Walsh Park. Beth Carton’s freetaking helped the Déise open up a 0-5 to 0-3 advantage after 20 minutes.

The sides shared the next four points before a goal by Carton put Waterford 1-7 to 0-5 ahead, the All-Star capitalising on some good build-up play by Sarah Lacey and Orla Hickey. A Chloe Morey free helped the Banner close the gap to four points at the break.

Orlaith Duggan reduced the deficit further after half time but a Lacey goal after an assist by Carton helped Waterford grab their second goal. Clare hit a purple patch and fired over five points in a row including a sensational long-range effort from Inagh-Kilnamona’s Clare Hehir.

This left just a goal separating the sides entering injury time. Waterford calmly kept about their work however and a Fiona Morrissey score settled the home supporters’ nerves and made sure of knockout hurling for the Déise women later this summer.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie