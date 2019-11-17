Defending champions St Martin's set for Leinster replay as St Rynagh’s seal intermediate crown

St Martin's will have to go to a replay to defend their Leinster crown.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS ST Martin’s are heading for a replay after their Leinster final clash with Dublin’s St Vincent’s ended in a draw.

The Wexford side, who contested the All-Ireland final earlier this year, played out a gripping contest against the Dublin side with the holders leading by just two points at half-time.

Midfielder Amy Cardiff pushed their advantage out to three points shortly after the restart but Vincent’s soon found themselves back on level terms with Alison Maguire finding her range.

The Dublin challengers went into a 0-10 to 0-9 lead inside the closing 10 minutes but Sarah O’Connor produced the equaliser to ensure the sides will have to meet again.

The replay has been scheduled for next Sunday with a time and venue to be decided at a later date.

Meanwhile, Kate Kenny starred as Offaly’s St Rynagh’s emerged as comfortable winners in the intermediate final.

St Rynagh’s dominated the final throughout, and were leading their Laois opponents Camross 2-15 to 0-2 at the break.

Kenny finished with an impressive haul of 3-5 as her side emerged as 4-23 to 0-4 winners.

Leinster Camogie final results

Senior

St Vincent’s (Dublin) 0-10 St Martin’s (Wexford) 0-10

Intermediate

Camross (Laois) 0-4 St Rynagh’s (Offaly) 4-23